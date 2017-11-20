About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 15:17 - 20 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian Parliament Speaker Meets President Lukashenko in Minsk
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Nov.'17 / 15:17


President Alexander Lukashenko and Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze, Minsk, November 20, 2017. Photo: parliament.ge

Georgian Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze is on his three-day official visit to Belarus, where he has already met with President Alexander Lukashenko and Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Council of the Republic.

At their meeting, the two Parliamentary Speakers discussed a broad range of bilateral political and economic issues, stressing the need for further cooperation between the countries’ legislatures, the Georgian Parliament’s press office reported.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who also met Kobakhidze on November 20, said that Belarus “could only be grateful to Georgia.” “Despite differences in the country’s [foreign policy] orientation, we have absolutely brotherly relations towards each other … I know how costly it was for Georgia, but you have always honestly and openly supported Belarus,” Lukashenko noted.

“That we have improved relations with the West, with the United States - is thanks to Georgia and we are very thankful for that,” he added.

President Lukashenko also expressed his hope that the trade turnover between the two countries would reach USD 200 million, half of which, in his words, “is achievable this year already.”

Lukashenko spoke on his forthcoming visit as well, saying that he would travel to Georgia in the first half of 2018.

In Minsk, Irakli Kobakhidze will also meet Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and  Vladimir Andreichenko, Speaker of the lower house of the Parliament.

Georgia’s trade turnover with Belarus, according to the State Statistics Office Geostat, stood at USD 76.2 million in 2016, with exports at USD 18.3 million (USD 20.4 million in 2015) and imports at USD 57.9 million (USD 20.7 million in 2015).
Latest News
20 Nov.'17 15:17
Georgian Parliament Speaker Meets President Lukashenko in Minsk
Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhdize is on his three-day official visit to Belarus.
17 Nov.'17 18:04
Ombudsman Presents Report on Abkhazia Crossing Points Closure
Public Defender Ucha Nanuashvili believes human rights situation in Gali is “gradually deteriorating.”
17 Nov.'17 16:14
Georgian, Russian Diplomats Meet in Prague
Moscow says an expert meeting on 2011 WTO deal agreed, criticizes Georgia on NATO ties.
17 Nov.'17 15:20
Three Deputy Interior Ministers Appointed
New Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia will have three deputies.
17 Nov.'17 14:47
Public Defender Calls for Broader Participation in New Ombudsman’s Selection
Georgian civil society organizations plan to nominate their candidates for the position.
17 Nov.'17 14:11
CSOs Protest GD-Initiated Changes to Party Funding Rules
GYLA, Transparency International and ISFED released a joint statement.   
16 Nov.'17 17:31
Georgia Joins Lapis Lazuli Corridor Agreement
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the agreement as well. 
16 Nov.'17 17:24
New U.S.-funded Training Program to Focus on Georgia’s Territorial Defense
Defense Minister Levan Izoria spoke on the new training program during his visit to the United States.
16 Nov.'17 12:32
Environmental NGO Calls for ‘In-Depth Analysis’ of Proposed Government Changes
The Caucasus Environmental NGO Network issued a statement on November 15.  
15 Nov.'17 17:50
In Tbilisi, Polish and Swedish FMs Reiterate Support for Georgia’s European Aspirations
Witold Waszczykowski and Margot Wallström held talks with Georgian leaders ahead of the EaP Summit.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
90