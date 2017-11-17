About Civil.ge
Three Deputy Interior Ministers Appointed
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 17 Nov.'17 / 15:20

New Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia appointed three Deputy Ministers on November 16.
 
Kakhaber Sabanadze was appointed as the First Deputy Interior Minister. Prior to his appointment, Sabanadze served as the Deputy Head of the Counter Terrorist Center of the State Security Service.
 
Nino Javakhadze, who served as the Deputy Economy Minister under Gakharia, became a Deputy Interior Minister as well. According to the Interior Ministry, Nino Javakhadze will be supervising the Ministry’s international relations, reforms, strategic communications and public relations activities. She will also be in charge of overseeing the work of the Interior Ministry’s Academy.
 
Merab Malania is the only Deputy Interior Minister, who has retained his position. Malania, who was appointed to the post in 2016, will be in charge of supervising the Special Tasks Department, the Strategic Pipelines Protection Department, the Migration Department, as well as the Emergency Situations Management Agency.

Giorgi Gakharia was appointed as new Interior Minister on November 13 under Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s recently announced structural and staff changes in the Cabinet.  
