About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:04 - 17 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgia Joins Lapis Lazuli Corridor Agreement
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 16 Nov.'17 / 17:31


Officials from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Turkey signing the Lapis Lazuli agreement. Ashgabat, November 15, 2017. Photo: MFA Georgia

During his official visit to Turkmenistan on November 15, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, together with Afghan, Turkish, Turkmen and Azerbaijani officials signed a new multimodal transport and transit agreement on the Lapis Lazuli Corridor.

The Lapis Lazuli Corridor, worth an estimated USD 2 billion, unites land, railway and naval routes passing from Afghanistan to Europe, via Turkmenistan, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus. 

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the agreement is designed to promote transport connections between the five nations through facilitating movement of cargo and passengers, as well as through harmonizing transit-related administrative procedures.

“Today, we have signed a very important multilateral agreement. Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are the countries, who laid the foundation for a new transit corridor. It entails the movement of more freight via this corridor, as well as new opportunities for our countries, Georgia and the region,” Janelidze said.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Janelidze also participated in the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan and held talks with his Turkmen counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister, Rashid Meredov.  According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation issues in the fields of fuel and energy, as well as transport and communications.
Latest News
17 Nov.'17 18:04
Ombudsman Presents Report on Abkhazia Crossing Points Closure
Public Defender Ucha Nanuashvili believes human rights situation in Gali is “gradually deteriorating.”
17 Nov.'17 16:14
Georgian, Russian Diplomats Meet in Prague
Moscow says an expert meeting on 2011 WTO deal agreed, criticizes Georgia on NATO ties.
17 Nov.'17 15:20
Three Deputy Interior Ministers Appointed
New Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia will have three deputies.
17 Nov.'17 14:47
Public Defender Calls for Broader Participation in New Ombudsman’s Selection
Georgian civil society organizations plan to nominate their candidates for the position.
16 Nov.'17 17:31
Georgia Joins Lapis Lazuli Corridor Agreement
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the agreement as well. 
16 Nov.'17 17:24
New U.S.-funded Training Program to Focus on Georgia’s Territorial Defense
Defense Minister Levan Izoria spoke on the new training program during his visit to the United States.
16 Nov.'17 12:32
Environmental NGO Calls for ‘In-Depth Analysis’ of Proposed Government Changes
The Caucasus Environmental NGO Network issued a statement on November 15.  
15 Nov.'17 17:50
In Tbilisi, Polish and Swedish FMs Reiterate Support for Georgia’s European Aspirations
Witold Waszczykowski and Margot Wallström held talks with Georgian leaders ahead of the EaP Summit.
15 Nov.'17 12:31
Putin Meets South Ossetian Leader in Moscow
Moscow extends compulsory medical insurance program to its citizens living in Tskhinvali Region.
14 Nov.'17 18:26
Newly Elected Tbilisi City Council Elects Chairman
The inaugural session was held on November 14. 

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
83