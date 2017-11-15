About Civil.ge
Newly Elected Tbilisi City Council Elects Chairman
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 14 Nov.'17 / 18:26

At its inaugural session on November 14, the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) elected the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia’s Giorgi Tkemaladze, First Deputy Chairman in the previous Sakrebulo convocation, as its new Chairman. 

GDDG’s Giorgi Akhvlediani was elected as First Deputy Chair, while Marika Darchia and Davit Ujmajuridze became Deputy Chairpersons.

The inaugural session was opened by Tamar Zhvania, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, who presented the results of the October 21 municipal elections.

The newly elected Sakrebulo revoked the mandate of Giorgi Alibegashvili, former Sakrebulo Chairman, who was reelected in the municipal polls, but was appointed as the head of the Department of State Language under the Government of Georgia.

MP Nika Melia of the United National Movement, as well as Davit Darchiashvili and Davit Avaliani of the European Georgia were also revoked of their mandates upon their own request. They will be replaced by party-list candidates from respective parties.

The ruling party holds 40 seats in the 50-member Sakrebulo. The United National Movement has 5 members; the European Georgia – 3 members and the Alliance of Patriots – 2 members.
