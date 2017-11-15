About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 12:31 - 15 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Prime Minister Appoints New Ministers
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 14 Nov.'17 / 17:58

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili appointed on November 13 four new ministers under his recently announced structural and staff changes in the Cabinet.   
 
Deputy Prime Minister Dimitri Kumsishvili, who served as Finance Minister, was appointed as new Economy Minister. Kumsishvili will be replaced by Mamuka Bakhtadze, former Director General of the Georgian Railway company.

Giorgi Gakharia, former Economy Minister, became Interior Minister, and Mikheil Chkhenkeli, former Deputy Rector of the Tbilisi State University, was appointed as new Education Minister.
 
Upon Kvirikashvili’s decision, former Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili was appointed as the head of the State Security and Crisis Management Council (SSCMC) replacing Mindia Janelidze, who was appointed to the post in May, 2015. 

As part of the proposed structural changes, SSCMS will be merged with the Emergency Management Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and renamed into the Emergency Management Center. The new Center will be led by Mgebrishvili. 
 
Prime Minister Kvirikashvili announced “a new wave of changes” in the Cabinet of Ministers on November 13. According to the changes, 13 ministries and one state minister’s office will remain instead of the current 16 ministries and two offices of the state minister.
 
The November 13 appointments do not necessitate parliamentary approval, while other changes proposed by the Prime Minister require respective legislative amendments, which the Government plans to initiate in coming days.   
 
According to Shalva Tadumadze, the government’s parliamentary secretary,  the new government will have to face confidence vote in the Parliament following the legislative amendments process.
Latest News
15 Nov.'17 12:31
Putin Meets South Ossetian Leader in Moscow
Moscow extends compulsory medical insurance program to its citizens living in Tskhinvali Region.
14 Nov.'17 18:26
Newly Elected Tbilisi City Council Elects Chairman
The inaugural session was held on November 14. 
14 Nov.'17 17:58
Prime Minister Appoints New Ministers
New Ministers of Internal Affairs, Economy, Finance and Education have been appointed.
14 Nov.'17 16:24
Nauru President Meets Sokhumi, Tskhinvali Leaders
Baron Waqa travelled to Moscow following his one-day trip to Abkhazia.
14 Nov.'17 14:02
Izoria, Mattis Discuss U.S.-Georgia Defense Partnership
Defense Minister Levan Izoria will also meet Herbert McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham.
14 Nov.'17 13:25
Political Parties, President on PM’s Cabinet Reshuffle Plans
The ruling party backs the Prime Minister’s initiative, opposition speaks of Ivanishvili’s increased role. 
13 Nov.'17 23:11
Newly Elected Tbilisi Mayor Presents Deputies
Kakha Kaladze names five candidates for the posts.
13 Nov.'17 20:46
Linas Linkevicius on EaP Summit Declaration, Georgia’s EU Aspirations
Lithuanian Foreign Minister believes countries should “be ready when political consensus will come.”
13 Nov.'17 18:28
NGO Assessments of Second Round Runoffs
GYLA and ISFED speak of Election Day violations.
13 Nov.'17 15:15
EU Appoints New Special Representative for South Caucasus
Estonian national Toivo Klaar to replace Herbert Salber, who left the post in August.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
91