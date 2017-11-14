Newly Elected Tbilisi Mayor Presents Deputies



Kakha Kaladze together with candidates for deputy mayors, November 13, 2017. Photo: tbilisi.gov.ge

Kakha Kaladze, newly elected Mayor of Tbilisi, presented today five candidates for the posts of the deputy mayor.



Speaking at a news briefing on November 13, Kaladze said the implementation of his seven-point electoral program necessitated “a strong team of experienced and energetic people.”



Kakha Kaladze announced that Irakli Khmaladze, who served as the Deputy Energy Minister under Kaladze’s tenure, would be appointed as the First Deputy Mayor.



Other nominees include: Maia Bitadze, Deputy Minister of Environment Protection in 2014-2017; Irakli Bendeliani, former Director General of the Georgian Gas Transportation Company; and Giga Nikoleishvili, who previously led the administration of the Tbilisi City Hall and was appointed by Kaladze’s predecessor as the Deputy Mayor in August 2016.



Incumbent Energy Minister Ilia Eloshvili was nominated for the post as well, but will assume office once the government completes the merger of the Energy Ministry with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. Eloshvili served as Kaladze’s deputy, when the latter was the Energy Minister, and replaced him following Kaladze’s resignation ahead of mayoral elections.



According to Georgia’s self-government code, Deputy Mayors are appointed by the consent of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo). The Government of Tbilisi also involves heads of municipal departments and local district executives (Gamgebelis), whose appointment requires Sakrebulo’s approval as well.



According to Kaladze, candidates for heads of municipal departments would be named in coming days.