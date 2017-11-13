About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 15:15 - 13 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
EU Appoints New Special Representative for South Caucasus
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 13 Nov.'17 / 15:15

Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers, the Council of the European Union appointed today long-time Estonian and EU diplomat as EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.

Toivo Klaar, who currently leads the Central Asia Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS) and prior to this appointment served as the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia, will be tasked to contribute to a peaceful settlement of conflicts in the region in his new capacity.

Klaar will also represent the European Union in the Geneva International Discussions (GID), a regular forum of dialogue on the consequences of the 2008 war in Georgia.

Toivo Klaar will replace Herbert Salber, who left the post in August, less than two months after his remarks in Tskhinvali were met with furious criticism from Georgian officials and opposition politicians

Before joining the European Commission in 2005, Klaar held various positions in the Estonian civil service, serving as foreign policy advisor to the Estonian President in 1999-2001, director general for political affairs in the Estonian Foreign Ministry and advisor to the Minister of Defense.

Toivo Klaar then served as the head of European Commission Representation to Estonia in 2005-2010 before becoming the head of a European Commission unit dealing with coordination and management of the establishment of the European External Action Service (EEAS), which he later joined as the head of the Division for Human Resources Policy and Coordination. 
Latest News
13 Nov.'17 15:15
EU Appoints New Special Representative for South Caucasus
Estonian national Toivo Klaar to replace Herbert Salber, who left the post in August.
13 Nov.'17 13:46
PM Announces Structural, Staff Changes in Cabinet
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili announced “a new wave of changes” in the cabinet of ministers.
13 Nov.'17 10:21
GDDG Wins Most Mayoral Runoff Races
The ruling party candidates won five contests, but lost to an independent candidate in Ozurgeti.
10 Nov.'17 17:39
EU Report: Relations with Georgia Intensified in 2017
The European External Action Service and the European Commission released joint report on Georgia.
10 Nov.'17 17:25
GEL Continues Sliding Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency is trading at 2.6370 against U.S. Dollar and at 3.0608 against Euro
10 Nov.'17 16:06
ISFED Speaks of Political Pressure ahead of Second Round Runoffs
Local election watchdog released its pre-election assessments on November 10.
10 Nov.'17 13:35
Georgian President Calls on the West to Stand up to Russia
Giorgi Margvelashvili warns that failure to confront Moscow’s aggression will cause “serious problems.”
10 Nov.'17 12:22
Georgian MPs Visit ATO Zone in Donbas, Reiterate Support for Ukraine
The five-member delegation is led by MP Giorgi Mosidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
09 Nov.'17 15:52
Georgian Defense Minister Visits Brussels
Levan Izoria attended the meeting of defense ministers of countries involved in the Resolute Support Mission.
09 Nov.'17 13:18
Georgian MP Becomes OSCE PA Acting President
MP Giorgi Tsereteli of the opposition European Georgia party served as the OSCE PA Vice-President.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
96