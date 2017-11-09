About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 15:52 - 9 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian Defense Minister Visits Brussels
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 9 Nov.'17 / 15:52


Levan Izoria and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, November 9, 2017. Photo: NATO

Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria participated in the meeting of defense ministers of the countries involved in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan on the sideline of NATO Defense Ministerial on November 8-9.

Defense Minister Levan Izoria said in his remarks after the meeting that the discussions were “very productive.” “We remain committed to our international obligations and will contribute to the mission with the same number,” he noted, adding that a total of 870 soldiers would continue serving alongside NATO Allies and partners to “ensure global security and stability.”

Minister Izoria also said that Georgia’s contribution and participation in the Resolute Support Mission was “highlighted” at the meeting. “Special gratitude was expressed to the soldiers and the people of Georgia for their contribution to ensuring global security.”

Speaking after the meeting, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO would increase the troop numbers for the Resolute Support Mission from around 13,000 to around 16,000 troops, and that 27 nations committed to contribute troops in the coming months. “I strongly welcome the strengthened commitment and support demonstrated by Allies and partners,” said Stoltenberg.

Levan Izoria is to travel to the United States next, where he will hold meetings with Defense Secretary James Mattis, and other stakeholders in Washington D.C.
Latest News
09 Nov.'17 15:52
Georgian Defense Minister Visits Brussels
Levan Izoria attended the meeting of defense ministers of countries involved in the Resolute Support Mission.
09 Nov.'17 13:18
Georgian MP Becomes OSCE PA Acting President
MP Giorgi Tsereteli of the opposition European Georgia party served as the OSCE PA Vice-President.
09 Nov.'17 11:35
CoE Issues Report on Conflict in Georgia
Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland presented the 16th report at a meeting of the Ministers’ Deputies.
08 Nov.'17 17:57
Georgian, Polish Presidents Discuss Security, EaP Summit
Giorgi Margvelashvili is on a return visit to Warsaw, underscoring close ties between Georgia and Poland.
08 Nov.'17 15:59
Second Round Runoffs Set for November 12
Newly elected mayors in 58 municipalities will assume offices on the same day.
08 Nov.'17 14:55
European Parliament to Vote on EaP Summit Recommendations
The  document has already been adopted by the Foreign Affairs Committee.
08 Nov.'17 14:00
Georgian Defense Minister to Meet U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis
Levan Izoria will visit the United States on November 12-16 and hold meetings with various stakeholders.
07 Nov.'17 16:54
Court Finds Ex-Police Official Turned Lawyer Guilty on Multiple Charges
Giorgi Oniani was sentenced to 4.6 years in jail and arrested in courtroom. 
07 Nov.'17 16:04
GDDG Secures 91% of Electoral Donations
The ruling party received over GEL 13 million in a period from July 1 to November 1.
07 Nov.'17 09:56
GEL Appreciates Slightly Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency is trading at 2.6108 against U.S. Dollar and at 3.0301 against Euro.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
90