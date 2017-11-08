About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:57 - 8 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian Defense Minister to Meet U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 8 Nov.'17 / 14:00

Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria and United States Defense Secretary James Mattis will meet next week in Washington D.C., said U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly on November 7.

Speaking after his meeting with Levan Izoria, Ambassador Kelly noted that the forthcoming visit would come “at a very important juncture” in the U.S.-Georgian relations, following Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Georgia and ahead of the start of the Georgia Defense Readiness Program, a large training program that will be initiated next spring.

“The minister will have an opportunity to meet with a wide range of political actors in Washington, from Capitol Hill to the White House and to the Pentagon,” Kelly also noted.

Minister Izoria said in his remarks that he would discuss “important aspects” of bilateral defense cooperation with Secretary James Mattis.

“I would like to emphasize that we will be moving to a qualitatively new level of cooperation in the defense field,” he noted, adding that the United States is set to spend more than USD 100 million for defense reforms in Georgia in 2017 and 2018.

“This will strengthen Georgia’s defense capabilities and bring the strategic cooperation between our countries to even higher levels,” Izoria concluded.

According to the Defense Ministry, Levan Izoria will visit the United States from November 12 to November 16.
Latest News
08 Nov.'17 17:57
Georgian, Polish Presidents Discuss Security, EaP Summit
Giorgi Margvelashvili is on a return visit to Warsaw, underscoring close ties between Georgia and Poland.
08 Nov.'17 15:59
Second Round Runoffs Set for November 12
Newly elected mayors in 58 municipalities will assume offices on the same day.
08 Nov.'17 14:55
European Parliament to Vote on EaP Summit Recommendations
The  document has already been adopted by the Foreign Affairs Committee.
08 Nov.'17 14:00
Georgian Defense Minister to Meet U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis
Levan Izoria will visit the United States on November 12-16 and hold meetings with various stakeholders.
07 Nov.'17 16:54
Court Finds Ex-Police Official Turned Lawyer Guilty on Multiple Charges
Giorgi Oniani was sentenced to 4.6 years in jail and arrested in courtroom. 
07 Nov.'17 16:04
GDDG Secures 91% of Electoral Donations
The ruling party received over GEL 13 million in a period from July 1 to November 1.
07 Nov.'17 09:56
GEL Appreciates Slightly Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency is trading at 2.6108 against U.S. Dollar and at 3.0301 against Euro.
04 Nov.'17 16:37
CSOs Concerned over GPB-Related Developments
29 organizations slam the publicly-funded broadcaster for “nepotistic” hiring and “softened” editorial policy.
04 Nov.'17 14:13
Parliament Discusses Revised Draft of 2018 State Budget
The final draft of the budget will be approved by the end of December.
03 Nov.'17 23:09
Parliament Initiates New Constitutional Changes
MPs will approve the bill in two readings in December and in final reading during the spring session. 

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
115