About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 16:54 - 7 Nov.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
GDDG Secures 91% of Electoral Donations
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 7 Nov.'17 / 16:04


Individual and corporate donations for 2017 municipal polls. Photo: Civil.ge

Political parties and independent candidates registered for the October 21 municipal elections fundraised over GEL 15.33 million in individual and corporate donations in a period from July 1 to November 1, according to the State Audit Office, an independent institution in charge of the political finance monitoring.

According to the interim report of the State Audit Office released on November 6, 15 political parties received a total of GEL 15.13 million, while 48 independent mayoral nominees and majoritarian Sakrebulo candidates received a total of GEL 200 778 in donations.

The ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia (GDDG) party is leading in terms of individual and corporate contributions with GEL 13.8 million, over 91% of the overall amount of donations. The European Georgia is the second largest recipient of donations with GEL 951,833 that is 6.3% of the total amount of donations.

The United National Movement raised GEL 114,990 during the reporting period. The Alliance of Patriots received GEL 66,392, followed by the New Georgia – GEL 59,600; the Democratic Movement - United Georgia – GEL 40,399; the National Forum (the newly-established Development Movement ran on National Forum’s ticket) – GEL 39,182; the Labor Party – GEL 23,196; the National Democratic Party – GEL 12,204. The remaining six parties fundraised a total of GEL 13,843.
 
Among the independent candidates, Aleko Elisashvili, independent Tbilisi mayoral candidate, was the largest recipient of donations with GEL 89,554 (44% of total candidate donations). He is followed by independent mayoral candidate in Zugdidi, Domenti Sichinava, with GEL 50,150 (25%). Independent Sakrebulo majoritarian candidate in Samgori single-mandate constituency of Tbilisi, Gulo Zumbadze, raised GEL 25,400 (13%).
 
According to Georgia’s law on political unions, all political parties, which cleared a 3% threshold during the last parliamentary or municipal elections (independently or as part of election blocs) are also eligible for budgetary funding. 
 
The State Audit Office reported on November 6 that 14 political parties received GEL 7.9 million from the state budget during the pre-election period from August 22 through October 21. 
 
The United National Movement was the largest recipient of budgetary funding with slightly over GEL 1 million. The ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia comes next with GEL 925,465, followed by the United Democratic Movement (a nominal political party under Nino Burjanadze’s Democratic Movement - United Georgia ) – GEL 675,055; the European Georgia – GEL 626,810; the Democratic Movement - United Georgia – GEL 623,892; the Alliance of Patriots – GEL 576,131 and Labor Party – GEL 508,481. The seven remaining parties received almost equal sums of funding, ranging from GEL 399,000 to GEL 445,000.
 
Total funding of political parties, including the budgetary revenues, as well as the monetary and non-monetary donations, during the pre-election period exceeded GEL 18 million with Georgian Dream leading the list with GEL 9.85 million, followed by the European Georgia with GEL 1.46 million; the United National Movement – GEL 1.28 million; the United Democratic Movement – GEL 675,555; the Democratic Movement - United Georgia – GEL 660,256; the Alliance of Patriots – GEL 642,673; the Labor Party – GEL 531,674; the New Georgia – 491,293; the National Forum/Development Movement – GEL 480,490; Republican Party – GEL 440,099.
Latest News
07 Nov.'17 16:54
Court Finds Ex-Police Official Turned Lawyer Guilty on Multiple Charges
Giorgi Oniani was sentenced to 4.6 years in jail and arrested in courtroom. 
07 Nov.'17 16:04
GDDG Secures 91% of Electoral Donations
The ruling party received over GEL 13 million in a period from July 1 to November 1.
07 Nov.'17 09:56
GEL Appreciates Slightly Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency is trading at 2.6108 against U.S. Dollar and at 3.0301 against Euro.
04 Nov.'17 16:37
CSOs Concerned over GPB-Related Developments
29 organizations slam the publicly-funded broadcaster for “nepotistic” hiring and “softened” editorial policy.
04 Nov.'17 14:13
Parliament Discusses Revised Draft of 2018 State Budget
The final draft of the budget will be approved by the end of December.
03 Nov.'17 23:09
Parliament Initiates New Constitutional Changes
MPs will approve the bill in two readings in December and in final reading during the spring session. 
03 Nov.'17 17:22
Four NATO Ships Make Port Call in Batumi
Vessels will stay in Georgia until November 6.
03 Nov.'17 15:54
EUSR-designate Addresses OSCE Permanent Council
Toivo Klaar is set to replace Herbert Salber as the EU envoy for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia.
03 Nov.'17 12:41
Elections 2017: Weekly Digest No. 7
The 7th digest covers the final stage of the campaign, the polling day and subsequent developments.
03 Nov.'17 11:11
Ex-Chief of Military Police Detained in Ukraine
The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia said Megis Kardava would be extradited under Ukrainian legislation.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
72