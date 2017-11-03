Ex-Chief of Military Police Detained in Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcers detained on November 1 former chief of Georgia’s Military Police Department, Megis Kardava, who has been wanted by the Georgian authorities since 2013 on multiple criminal charges.



The Georgian prosecutor’s office said in a statement released on November 2 that Megis Kardava has been sent to pre-extradition detention and that he would be extradited in compliance with the Ukrainian legislation.



The prosecutor’s office also noted that Kardava was found guilty and sentenced by Georgian court in absentia over five criminal cases, among them the 2006 prison riot, the Navtlugi special operation, the torture and sexual abuse videos case and two other criminal cases, where he is accused of torture, threatening with torture, humiliating and inhuman treatment, illegal deprivation of liberty and sexual actions committed through violence.



The court is also processing four more criminal cases against Kardava.



In 2011, Megis Kardava was the deputy head of the Interior Ministry’s Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti regional police department. Later, he led the Defense Ministry’s Military Police Department, but left the country in 2012 after the Georgian Dream came to power.