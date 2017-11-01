About Civil.ge
Georgian Citizen Killed in Action in Ukraine
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 1 Nov.'17 / 15:50

Georgian citizen Giorgi Saralidze, who participated in the ongoing war in the Donbass region on the Ukrainian side, was killed on October 31.

Giorgi Saralidze died in a battle against the Russian-backed forces near the Donetsk airport – a site of heavy fighting in 2014 and early 2015 that is still located on the front line.

According to the Ukrainian media, Saralidze joined Ukrainian armed forces in 2014.

Saralidze was among the Georgian volunteers who joined the fight on the Ukrainian side since the war in the Donbass region started in the spring of 2014. The conflict is still continuing, frequently claiming casualties despite diplomatic efforts to bring about a ceasefire.
