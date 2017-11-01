Georgian President, PM Condemn New York Truck Attack

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili condemned a terror attack in New York that left eight people killed and 11 injured after the driver of the truck hit people on a cycle path in Lower Manhattan on October 31.

“I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in NYC that claimed lives of innocent people. Georgia condemns any form of terrorism and stands with the international community in fight against this huge global threat,” President Margvelashvili said in a statement released on November 1.

“In this difficult time, on behalf of the Georgian people and myself, I show support to the U.S. Government and American people,” he added.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili wrote in his Twitter post that he is “shocked and saddened to learn of terrible attack in New York City.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” PM Kvirikashvili writes.