Finnish Defense Minister Visits Georgia

Finnish Defense Minister, Jussi Niinistö, who is paying his first official visit to Georgia on October 30-31, held talks with his Georgian counterpart, Levan Izoria on Monday.

The two ministers discussed a broad range of issues, among them total defense, bilateral relations, security situation in the neighboring regions and international cooperation, the Georgian and Finnish Defense Ministries reported.

“Finland is one of the exemplary countries with a smooth system of conscription, reserve and mobilization,” Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria said, adding that Georgia launches a pilot program on reserve system next year and sharing Finland’s experience in this sphere is pivotal.

Finnish Defense Minister Jussi Niinistö reiterated his country’s support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During his visit, the Finnish Defense Minister will also visit the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) and deliver a lecture on total defense for Georgian militaries, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry.