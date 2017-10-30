About Civil.ge
GEL Depreciates Further Against USD
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 30 Oct.'17 / 17:10

Georgian national currency, Lari (GEL) further depreciated against U.S. Dollar and slightly strengthened against Euro on October 30. 

GEL is trading at 2.5612 against U.S. Dollar today, three days after falling from 2.5317 to 2.5496.

GEL strengthened against Euro to 2.9766. Euro-Lari exchange rate stood at 3.0111 three days ago.

GEL started depreciating in November, 2014, falling to its record low of 2.7846 against U.S. Dollar on December 22, 2016. It continued falling throughout most of January this year and started recovering from February.

GEL was relatively stable for about five months before September, hovering around 2.39-2.44 per U.S. Dollar, about 40% weaker compared to November, 2014, when GEL first started depreciating. But from early September it started falling again.
