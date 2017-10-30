Q3’17 GDP Growth 4.4% - Preliminary Data

Georgia’s economy grew by 4.4% in the third quarter of 2017, higher than the 2.2% growth recorded year earlier, according to preliminary data released by the state statistics office, Geostat, on Monday.



Real Gross Domestic Product grew 5% year-on-year in September, after 3.8% and 4.3% y/y growth in July and August, respectively.



The estimated annual growth of real GDP stood at 2.7% in 2016, the weakest growth rate since 2009. Georgia’s economy expanded by 2.9% in 2015, lower than 4.6% in 2014, 3.4% in 2013 and 6.4% in 2012.



The Government forecasts 4% economic growth in 2017 and 4.5% in 2018.