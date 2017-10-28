About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:28 - 28 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Opposition Candidate Wins Mayoral Race in Tianeti
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 28 Oct.'17 / 18:28

The Tbilisi Court of Appeals upheld on October 27 the ruling of the District Court in Mtskheta, which annulled two decisions of the local election administration, and gave victory to Tamaz Mechiauri, opposition mayoral candidate in Tianeti Municipality of Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.
The ruling of the Tbilisi Court of Appeals is final and cannot be subject to further review, which makes Mechiauri the only opposition candidate to win a mayoral race in the country.
Tianeti District Election Commission decided on October 22 to recount the previously annulled ballot papers in precinct No. 20 and considered five of the votes valid, putting the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia’s candidate Lela Kitesashvili ahead of her only opponent by four votes.
Tamaz Mechiauri appealed against the ruling in the Mtskheta District Court, which upheld the lawsuit and annulled the election administration’s decisions, giving Mechiauri a one vote advantage in the mayoral race.
Tamaz Mechiauri, GDDG’s former member and former chairman of the Parliament’s finance and budget committee, quit the ruling party several months before the 2016 parliamentary elections and established his own party “Tamaz Mechiauri - For United Georgia.”
The party nominated party-list Sakrebulo candidates in Tianeti Municipality only. According to the preliminary results, Mechiauri’s party comes second, following the ruling party, with 31.22% of votes. The party named 10 majoritarian candidates in the municipal elections. Only two of nine candidates nominated in Tianeti municipality obtained a victory. One more majoritarian candidate was defeated in Dusheti election district.
Latest News
28 Oct.'17 18:28
Opposition Candidate Wins Mayoral Race in Tianeti
Tamaz Mechiauri won by one vote over the ruling party candidate.
28 Oct.'17 17:29
Government to Introduce State Program for Abkhaz Language Protection
Kvirikashvili unveiled the initiative on the Day of the Abkhaz Language marked on October 27. 
27 Oct.'17 17:28
Two U.S. Congressmen Introduce Bipartisan Resolution on Georgia
The resolution reiterates U.S-Georgia strategic partnership, expresses business environment concern.
27 Oct.'17 14:59
Spain Reiterates Support to Georgia’s Territorial Integrity
Madrid responds to the reports on opening “representation office of South Ossetia” in Barcelona.
27 Oct.'17 11:34
GEL Continues Depreciating Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency is trading at 2.5496 against U.S. Dollar and at 3.0111 against Euro.
26 Oct.'17 18:20
Georgia Appoints Nine New Ambassadors
President Margvelashvili signed the decrees today.
26 Oct.'17 15:39
Georgian Parliament Delegation Visits Israel
Irakli Kobakhidze meets Israeli President, Knesset Speaker.
26 Oct.'17 14:38
Court Upholds Mayoral Candidate’s Lawsuit
Tamaz Mechiauri is now ahead of his rival in the mayoral elections in Tianeti Municipality. 
25 Oct.'17 17:09
Independent Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate Mulls Political Party
Aleko Elisashvili garnered 17.48% of votes in the mayoral elections.
25 Oct.'17 16:00
Georgian 2017 Municipal Election Results in Maps
Civil.ge takes a deeper look at the results and their geographic distribution across Georgia.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
90