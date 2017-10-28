The Government of Georgia plans to develop a state program on protection and development of the Abkhaz Language, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said at the government session on Friday.





The new initiative was unveiled on the Day of the Abkhaz Language, marked annually on October 27.





Within the program, the government will finance educational and academic projects aimed at teaching, protecting and developing the Abkhaz language. The program will be

by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Reconciliation and Civic Equality.





Speaking at the government session on October 27, PM Kvirikashvili

“the Abkhaz brothers and sisters” on the Day of the Abkhaz Language and noted that the new state program would “lay a solid foundation in the confidence building process.”





“I believe that our honest and comprehensive approach towards the Abkhaz language and the culture will be pivotal in restoring the burnt bridges, which are crucial for our unity,” Kvirikashvili said.