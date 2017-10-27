GEL Continues Depreciating Against USD, EUR

Georgian national currency, Lari (GEL) continues depreciating against U.S. Dollar and Euro.



GEL is trading at 2.5496 against U.S. Dollar today, three days after it sharply fell from 2.4894 to 2.5206.



GEL depreciated against Euro as well, reaching its all-time low of 3.0111. Euro-Lari exchange rate stood at 2.9240 three days ago.



GEL started depreciating in November, 2014, falling to its record low of 2.7846 against U.S. Dollar on December 22, 2016. It continued falling throughout most of January this year and started recovering from February.



GEL was relatively stable for about five months before September, hovering around 2.39-2.44 per U.S. Dollar, about 40% weaker compared to November, 2014, when GEL first started depreciating. But from early September it started falling again.