Georgia Appoints Nine New Ambassadors
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 26 Oct.'17 / 18:20

President Giorgi Margvelashvili has appointed new ambassadors to nine countries, among them Switzerland, Spain, Norway, Belarus, Qatar, Argentina, Indonesia, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Margvelashvili met with the newly appointed ambassadors on October 26 to discuss their visions on future activities.

Davit Jalagania, who served as the Deputy Foreign Minister from 2008, was appointed as the ambassador of Georgia to Switzerland.

Ilia Giorgadze, who was the ambassador to Romania in 2012-2017, will now represent the country in Spain.  

Maia Kipshidze, director of the Levan Mikeladze Diplomatic Training Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, became the country’s ambassador to Norway.

Valeri Kvaratskhelia, Deputy Healthcare Minister in 2014-2017, was appointed as the ambassador of Georgia to Belarus.

Nikoloz Revazishvili, who served as the Director of the Department of Middle East and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from February 2017, will represent the country in Qatar.

Irakli Kurashvili, who was the ambassador to Switzerland from 2012 to October 2017, was appointed as the ambassador to Argentina.

Zurab Dvalishvili, Deputy Director of the Department of Middle East and Africa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be the ambassador to Ethiopia.

Irakli Asashvili, who served as the country’s consul general to Turkey till September, was appointed as the ambassador to Indonesia.

Beka Dvali, who served as the ambassador to South Africa form September 2012, was re-appointed to this post.
