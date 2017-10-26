About Civil.ge
Georgian Parliament Delegation Visits Israel
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 26 Oct.'17 / 15:39

The delegation of Georgian legislators led by Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze visited Israel on October 24-26 and held talks with President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Chairman Yuli-Yoel Edelstein.

During the Georgian delegation’s visit to Knesset on October 25, Chairman Edelstein said the two legislatures were beginning parliament-to-parliament talks “which will be held on a regular basis and discuss various issues,” adding that the current visit was focused “on security-related issues and the transparency of parliamentary work.” Kobakhidze also held a meeting with the leader of the opposition in Knesset, Isaac Herzog.

In a meeting with President Rivlin, also on October 25, Kobakhidze discussed Georgian-Israeli historic ties and security challenges facing the two countries. According to the Georgian Parliament’s press office, the Israeli President expressed firm support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
 
Both sides highlighted the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marked in 2017.
