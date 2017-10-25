About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:09 - 25 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Independent Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate Mulls Political Party
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 25 Oct.'17 / 17:09

Independent Tbilisi mayoral candidate, Aleko Elisashvili, who came in second in the October 21 Tbilisi mayoral elections, said at a press conference on Tuesday that he is considering establishing his own political party.

“Of course, I am thinking about my political future… I am thinking about setting up a party together with my teammates – decent, qualified and professional people, but it is a little too early to talk about it now,” Elisashvili said, adding that before establishing the political party, he would continue his “struggle” for the city through the NGO Tiflis Hamkari. 

“I intend to fight for this city and increase the number of supporters to further charge and motivate the people, who are in love with this city,” Elisashvili said.

Elisashvili also explained that he did not plan to cooperate with other political parties, including the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia.

“I do not plan to take any position in the Georgian Dream, they have not offered and they should not bother offering me any. If I wanted to take a post in the Georgian Dream, I would have already done that,” Elisashvili said.

He also touched upon the election results, noting that the subsequent four-year rule by the Georgian Dream in Tbilisi would be “a huge problem for this city.”

According to the preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission, Aleko Elisashvili garnered 17.48% of votes. He was the first to congratulate the ruling party’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate, Kakha Kaladze, who garnered 51.09% of votes.

Before running in the October 21 municipal elections, Elisashvili was an independent member of the Tbilisi Sakrebulo. Earlier he led the preservationist NGO Tiflis Hamkari. 
Latest News
25 Oct.'17 17:09
Independent Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate Mulls Political Party
Aleko Elisashvili garnered 17.48% of votes in the mayoral elections.
25 Oct.'17 16:00
Georgian 2017 Municipal Election Results in Maps
Civil.ge takes a deeper look at the results and their geographic distribution across Georgia.
25 Oct.'17 12:37
GEL Depreciates Further Against USD, EUR
Georgian national currency is trading at 2.5206 against U.S. Dollar and at 2.9635 against Euro.
24 Oct.'17 18:00
UNM Withdraws from Runoff Elections
The United National Movement’s mayoral candidates face second round runoffs in Kutaisi and Martvili.
24 Oct.'17 16:53
Mayoral Candidate Challenges Election Results in Tianeti
ISFED calls for repeat elections in the disputed precinct in Mtskheta-Mtianeti region. 
24 Oct.'17 11:42
Boris Johnson: Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic Vocation ‘One of UK’s Key Ambitions’
Georgian foreign and defense ministers attended the fourth annual Wardrop Strategic Dialogue session.
23 Oct.'17 18:01
International Observers: Fundamental Freedoms Generally Respected, E-Day Held in Orderly Manner
OSCE/ODIHR and the CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities issued joint assessment.
23 Oct.'17 16:28
President: Elections Held Largely Peacefully, but with ‘Many Shortcomings’
Giorgi Margvelashvili issued a brief statement following the October 21 municipal polls.
23 Oct.'17 15:20
U.S. Embassy on Georgia’s Municipal Elections
Polls were held ‘in a largely peaceful environment and respected fundamental freedoms,’ the embassy said.
23 Oct.'17 14:40
NDI’s Assessment: No Major Incidents during E-Day, Following ‘Uneven’ Competition
The National Democratic Institute issued its preliminary assessments of the October 21 municipal elections.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
81