Georgian 2017 Municipal Election Results in Maps



Overall Party List Results.

With the municipal elections over, Civil.ge takes a deeper look at the results and their geographic distribution across Georgia.



While the ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia won in all 73 electoral districts in the party list contest, the runners-up offer a less homogenous picture.



The United National Movement (UNM) took the second place in 51 districts across the country, including all 10 districts of Tbilisi. The European Georgia (EG) was second in nine districts, while the Alliance of Patriots, which has the fourth party list result across the country after the Georgian Dream, UNM and EG, was the runner up in 11 electoral districts.



Two minor players also managed to grab party list election silver medals in a single district each. One was the Development Movement, headed by the former Parliamentary Chairman David Usupashvili; another one - Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia, which participated only in the Tianeti district where it succeeded in being second.



Party List Runners-up by Electoral District and in Tbilisi





Party List Runners-up by Tbilisi Electoral District



The second places in the mayoral polls offer a somewhat different picture. From the 63 electoral districts beyond Tbilisi, the UNM’s mayoral candidates where second in 37. The European Georgia took 12 second places in the mayoral elections – a better result than in the party lists. The Alliance of Patriots’ candidates were runners-up in six districts.



Two second places went to the Development Movement, one to the Nino Burjanadze-led Democratic Movement – Free Georgia coalition, and another to Tamaz Mechiauri in Tianeti.* Independent candidates were second in four municipalities besides Tbilisi.



In the race for the post of Tbilisi Mayor, independent Aleko Elisashvili was the runner-up, overtaking Zaal Udumashvili of the United National Movement and Elene Khoshtaria of the European Georgia. From the 10 districts in the capital, Elisashvili was second in six, Udumashvili – in four.



Mayoral Elections Runners-up by Electoral District and in Tbilisi



Mayoral Elections Runners-up by Tbilisi Electoral District

According to the Georgian election law, in the case when none of the candidates gets over 50% of votes, a second round is held, with the two leading candidates participating. The Georgian Dream mayoral candidates failed to cross the 50%-threshold in six districts. Of those, the UNM candidates were second in two districts, independent candidates in another two, while the candidates from the Alliance of Patriots and the Democratic Movement – Free Georgia were runners-up in a single district each.



Second Rounds

The Georgian Dream received 55.81% of votes across the country in the party list elections. The maps below explore the geographic distribution of areas with higher and lower support for the Georgian Dream as compared to this result.



The Georgian Dream Support



The Georgian Dream Support (Tbilisi Districts)

The following maps do the same thing for the next three parties in the party list elections – the UNM (17.08%), the European Georgia (10.4%), and the Alliance of Patriots (6.56%). Each map contrasts the areas where each party received a larger share of votes than their overall result to the areas where it received less.



The United National Movement Support



The United National Movement Support (Tbilisi Districts)



The European Georgia Support



The European Georgia Support (Tbilisi Districts)



The Alliance of Patriots Support



The Alliance of Patriots Support (Tbilisi Districts)

* Mechiauri represents a peculiar case, since after the election he went to the court, asking for a review of the results. As of the time of writing, Tamaz Mechiauri has been awarded victory in the Tianeti mayoral race by a single vote. It is unclear whether the ruling will be appealed.