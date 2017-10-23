About Civil.ge
President: Elections Held Largely Peacefully, but with ‘Many Shortcomings’
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 23 Oct.'17 / 16:28

Municipal elections were conducted “in a largely peaceful environment, but with many shortcomings, addressing which is of crucial significance for Georgian democracy,” President Giorgi Margvelashvili noted in his brief statement on October 22.

“I would like to congratulate elected mayors, parties, and majoritarian candidates, and wish them successful terms in office,” Margvelashvili noted, adding that “the public support garnered during the polls should translate into the solution of problems of the very same people.”

The President thanked the international and local observer organizations as well, and expressed his hope that the runoff polls would “also be held in a calm environment,” and with “high voter turnout.”
