Preliminary Results: Mayoral Races Set for Runoffs in Six Constituencies
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 22 Oct.'17 / 17:08

Mayoral races in at least six constituencies across the country will go into second round polls, according to preliminary results of the October 21 municipal elections.

The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia candidates have secured an outright victory in the first round in all municipalities, except in Borjomi, Kazbegi, Khashuri, Martvili, and Ozurgeti.

GDDG leads in all five self-governing cities too, but fails to secure more than half of the votes in Kutaisi, the country’s second most populous city, facing the second round there as well.

In two out of the six constituencies, where runoffs are likely, GDDG candidates will face mayoral candidates from the United National Movement.

In Kutaisi and in Martvili in western Georgia, ruling party candidates - Giorgi Chigvaria (48.75%) and Aleqsandre Grigalava (49.76%) - will compete with UNM’s Grigol Vashadze (26.89%) and Mamuka Danelia (35.81%), respectively.

In Khashuri Municipality of Shida Kartli region, GDDG’s mayoral candidate, Giorgi Guraspashvili, leads with 41.64%, followed by independent Ramaz Nozadze, who obtained 18.68%.

There will be a runoff between GDDG’s Aleksandre Zagashvili, who has 44.62%, and Democratic Movement – Free Georgia’s Sandro Kamarauli, who has 26.85%, in Kazbegi Municipality of Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.

There was a tight race in Borjomi, with GDDG’s Levan Lipartia obtaining 40.54% and Zaza Chachanidze of the Alliance of Patriots - 40.23%. A close race was recorded in Ozurgeti as well, with ruling party candidate Beglar Sioridze leading with 43.38%, followed by independent Konstantine Sharashenidze with 41.76%.

According to the electoral code, the runoffs will be held before November 15, no later than the 25th day after the first round of elections.
