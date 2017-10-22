About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:08 - 22 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Preliminary Results: GDDG to Take More Than Four-Fifth of Tbilisi Sakrebulo Seats
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 22 Oct.'17 / 14:37

Preliminary official results of the October 21 municipal elections suggest that the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is likely to win more than four-fifth of the seats in 50-member City Council (Sakrebulo) in capital Tbilisi.

If these results are confirmed by final vote tally, it would mean that the ruling party will have 41 seats in Tbilisi Sakrebulo.

Sakrebulos across the country, including the largest one in Tbilisi, are elected through a mixed system – part of the members are elected in majoritarian, single-mandate constituencies through first-past-the-post, winner-takes-all rule, and another part through party-list, proportional contest.

In Tbilisi’s 50-member Sakrebulo half of the seats are distributed through party-list representatives and the remaining 25 seats are allocated to winners in capital city’s 25 single-mandate constituencies.

Returns from the capital’s 723 (out of 737) precincts show four parties clearing the 4% threshold, required for endorsing members in Sakrebulo through proportional system.

According to these results, GDDG is garnering 53.03% of votes, which is likely to be translated into 16 seats out of 25 available for party-list, proportional representation. The United National Movement, which has 17.65 % of votes, is set to win 6 seats under the party-list system, followed by the European Georgia – 2 seats (9.2%), and the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia – 1 seat (5.63%).

GDDG candidates are leading in 25 out of 25 single-mandate constituencies of the capital city.

At least three councilors are needed to form a faction in the Tbilisi Sakrebulo.
Latest News
22 Oct.'17 17:08
Preliminary Results: Mayoral Races Set for Runoffs in Six Constituencies
The ruling party faces second rounds in Borjomi, Kazbegi, Khashuri, Kutaisi, Martvili, and Ozurgeti.
22 Oct.'17 15:35
Preliminary Results: GDDG’s Kakha Kaladze Wins Mayoral Race in Tbilisi
The ruling party candidate garnered 51.3% of the vote, winning the office without runoff elections.
22 Oct.'17 14:37
Preliminary Results: GDDG to Take More Than Four-Fifth of Tbilisi Sakrebulo Seats
GDDG garnered 53.03% and won all single-mandate districts, securing 41 seats in the 50-member council.
22 Oct.'17 00:44
GDDG Leads in Imedi-Commissioned Exit Poll
Exit poll results show Kakha Kaladze winning outright victory in the mayoral race in Tbilisi.
22 Oct.'17 00:06
Opposition Candidates React to Exit Poll Results
Rustavi 2 TV exit poll put the ruling party candidate in decisive lead over his opponents in Tbilisi.
21 Oct.'17 23:14
GDDG Celebrates ‘Very Important’ Election Victory
The ruling party leaders addressed their supporters and activists outside the GDDG headquarters in Tbilisi.
21 Oct.'17 21:42
Municipal Elections Vote Count Underway
1,569,992 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 45.64% of the total number of voters.
21 Oct.'17 20:29
Rustavi 2 Exit Poll Gives Lead to Ruling Party
As of 18:00, Kakha Kaladze garnered 54% of the vote, winning the mayoral office without runoff elections.
21 Oct.'17 18:23
CEC: Voter Turnout 36.71% at 5pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 34.7%.
21 Oct.'17 16:20
CEC: Voter Turnout 29.84% at 3pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 27.7%.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
77