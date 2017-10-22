About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 00:44 - 22 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
GDDG Leads in Imedi-Commissioned Exit Poll
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 22 Oct.'17 / 00:44


Exit Poll figures of four leading candidates in Tbilisi mayoral elections, October 21, 2017. Photo: screengrab from Imedi TV

The exit poll, commissioned by Imedi TV, showed the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia candidate, Kakha Kaladze, winning outright victory in the mayoral race in Tbilisi.
 
According to the exit poll, which was fielded by Tbilisi-based pollster Gorbi, Kakha Kaladze garnered 53% of the vote, followed by United National Movement’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate Zaal Udumashvili and independent Aleko Elisashvili with 14% each. Elene Khoshtaria of the European Georgia garnered 5% of votes.
 
The results of other mayoral candidates is as follows: Irma Inashvili of the Alliance of Patriots – 4%; Giorgi Vashadze of the New Georgia – 3%; Kakha Kukava of the Democratic Movement - Free Georgia – 3%; and Giorgi Gugava of the Labor Party – 2%.
 
In the party-list contest for Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) the ruling party leads with 54%, followed by the United National Movement with 16%, the European Georgia with 6%, the Alliance of Patriots with 5%, and the Democratic Movement - Free Georgia with 3%.
 
The exit poll was carried out in Tbilisi only, involving face-to-face interviews with 6,000 persons.
 
Imedi TV announced at 19:00, that the results would be published an hour later, immediately after the end of the voting process, but the television channel released the figures three hours later than scheduled, citing the desire to avoid an unnecessary “hype” as the reason for its delay.
Latest News
22 Oct.'17 00:44
GDDG Leads in Imedi-Commissioned Exit Poll
Exit poll results show Kakha Kaladze winning outright victory in the mayoral race in Tbilisi.
22 Oct.'17 00:06
Opposition Candidates React to Exit Poll Results
Rustavi 2 TV exit poll put the ruling party candidate in decisive lead over his opponents in Tbilisi.
21 Oct.'17 23:14
GDDG Celebrates ‘Very Important’ Election Victory
The ruling party leaders addressed their supporters and activists outside the GDDG headquarters in Tbilisi.
21 Oct.'17 21:42
Municipal Elections Vote Count Underway
1,569,992 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 45.64% of the total number of voters.
21 Oct.'17 20:29
Rustavi 2 Exit Poll Gives Lead to Ruling Party
As of 18:00, Kakha Kaladze garnered 54% of the vote, winning the mayoral office without runoff elections.
21 Oct.'17 18:23
CEC: Voter Turnout 36.71% at 5pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 34.7%.
21 Oct.'17 16:20
CEC: Voter Turnout 29.84% at 3pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 27.7%.
21 Oct.'17 13:09
CEC: Voter Turnout 16.5% by Noon
The highest turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti and the lowest in Shida Kartli.
21 Oct.'17 12:15
Tbilisi Mayoral Candidates Cast Ballots
Elene Khoshtaria, Kakha Kaladze, Zaal Udumashvili and Aleko Elisashvili voted in the municipal elections.
21 Oct.'17 12:14
CEC: Voter Turnout 6.74% at 10am
The highest turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti and the lowest in Shida Kartli.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
90