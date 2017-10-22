GDDG Leads in Imedi-Commissioned Exit Poll



Exit Poll figures of four leading candidates in Tbilisi mayoral elections, October 21, 2017. Photo: screengrab from Imedi TV

The exit poll, commissioned by Imedi TV, showed the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia candidate, Kakha Kaladze, winning outright victory in the mayoral race in Tbilisi.



According to the exit poll, which was fielded by Tbilisi-based pollster Gorbi, Kakha Kaladze garnered 53% of the vote, followed by United National Movement’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate Zaal Udumashvili and independent Aleko Elisashvili with 14% each. Elene Khoshtaria of the European Georgia garnered 5% of votes.



The results of other mayoral candidates is as follows: Irma Inashvili of the Alliance of Patriots – 4%; Giorgi Vashadze of the New Georgia – 3%; Kakha Kukava of the Democratic Movement - Free Georgia – 3%; and Giorgi Gugava of the Labor Party – 2%.



In the party-list contest for Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) the ruling party leads with 54%, followed by the United National Movement with 16%, the European Georgia with 6%, the Alliance of Patriots with 5%, and the Democratic Movement - Free Georgia with 3%.



The exit poll was carried out in Tbilisi only, involving face-to-face interviews with 6,000 persons.



Imedi TV announced at 19:00, that the results would be published an hour later, immediately after the end of the voting process, but the television channel released the figures three hours later than scheduled, citing the desire to avoid an unnecessary “hype” as the reason for its delay.