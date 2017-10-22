Opposition Candidates React to Exit Poll Results

Three opposition frontrunners in the electoral race for the Tbilisi mayor commented on the results of the Rustavi 2 TV exit poll, which put the ruling party in decisive lead over its opponents in both the party-list and the mayoral polls in Tbilisi.



Zaal Udumashvili of the United National Movement focused on the violations in the election process, calling it “a special operation against the Georgian people.”



Udumashvili added that “the exit polls have their margin of error, but in any case nobody can convince me that every second Tbilisi resident who went to the election voted for [the Georgian Dream candidate] Kakha Kaladze.” Udumashvili called on the opposition members of the election commissions “to protect our votes to the end, not to allow the Georgian Dream a total [election] rigging.”



Independent candidate Aleko Elisashvili, who is contesting with Udumashvili for the second place in the election, said that “the exit polls traditionally are far from reality over here,” adding that he was going to wait for the official results before commenting on them, “unlike the Prime Minister and other light-minded politicians.”



Elene Khoshtaria of the European Georgia party, said it was “sad that the Georgian Dream came to govern the city – not only for us personally or our party, but for the city as a whole.” Khoshtaria also said it was important for the European Georgia “as a newly established party” to obtain trust “of so many people.”