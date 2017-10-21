Municipal Elections Vote Count Underway

Vote count is underway after polls closed in Georgia’s October 21 municipal elections.



1,569,992 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 45.64% of the total number of voters, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).



Voter turnout was higher than in previous local elections four years ago, which stood at 43.31%.



The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, where 60.2% of voters cast their ballots by 8pm, followed by Guria – 58.5%, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 55%, Kakheti – 48.1%, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 48.1%, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 47.3%, Imereti – 46.5%, Adjara – 45% and Shida Kartli – 41.2%.



The lowest voter turnout was reported in Kvemo Kartli, where 40.7% of voters cast their ballots as of 8pm.



Voter turnout was 43.4% in Tbilisi (409,763). The highest voter turnout by districts was reported in Vake with 48.57%, followed by Mtatsminda and Didube with 48.42% each; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Isani – 38%.



The exit poll, commissioned by Rustavi 2 TV - shows the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia and its candidate, Kakha Kaladze, leading the party and mayoral races in Tbilisi.