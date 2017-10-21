CEC: Voter Turnout 36.71% at 5pm

1,262,809 voters, accounting for 36.71% of total number of voters, cast their ballots in the municipal elections by 5pm, three hours before closing the polling stations, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, where 53.4% of voters cast their ballots by 5pm, followed by Guria – 48.9%, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 43.3%, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 38.8%, Kakheti – 38.1%, Imereti – 38%, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 37.2%, Adjara – 36% and Kvemo Kartli – 33.1%.

The lowest voter turnout was reported in Shida Kartli, where 31.5% of voters cast their ballots as of 5pm.

Voter turnout was 34.7% in Tbilisi (327,308). The highest voter turnout by districts was reported in Didube with 38.8%, followed by Vake and Saburtalo with 38.6% and 37.5%, respectively; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Isani – 30.4%.