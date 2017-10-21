CEC: Voter Turnout 29.84% at 3pm

1,026,430 voters, accounting for 29.84% of total number of voters, cast their ballots in the municipal elections by 3pm, seven hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).



The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, where 46.2% of voters cast their ballots by 3pm, followed by Guria – 40.5%, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 36%, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 31.9%, Imereti – 31.3%, Kakheti – 30.5%, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 29.8%, Adjara – 29.2% and Kvemo Kartli – 27.1%.



The lowest voter turnout was reported in Shida Kartli, where 25.4% of voters cast their ballots as of 3pm.



Voter turnout was 27.7% in Tbilisi (261,137). The highest voter turnout by districts was reported in Didube with 31.2%, followed by Vake and Saburtalo with 29.7% and 29.1%, respectively; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Isani – 24.6%.