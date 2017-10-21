CEC: Voter Turnout 16.5% by Noon

567,699 voters, accounting for 16.5% of total number of voters, cast their ballots in the municipal elections as of noon, four hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).



The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, where 27.9% of voters cast their ballots by noon, followed by Guria – 22.9%, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 20.3%, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 18.1%, Imereti – 17.3%, Kakheti – 16.7%, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 16.2%, Adjara – 16% and Kvemo Kartli – 15.9%.



The lowest voter turnout was reported in Shida Kartli, where 13.9% of voters cast their ballots as of noon.



Voter turnout was 14.8% in Tbilisi. The highest voter turnout by districts was reported in Nadzaladevi and Didube with 15.5% each, followed by Chugureti with 15.4%; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Isani – 13.2%.