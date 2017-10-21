CEC: Voter Turnout 6.74% at 10am

231,736 voters, accounting for 6.74% of total number of voters, cast ballot in the municipal elections by 10am, two hours after the polling stations were opened, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).



The highest voter turnout was reported in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region, where 11.2% of voters cast their ballots as of 10am, followed by Guria – 9%, Samtskhe-Javakheti – 7.8%, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 7.2%, Mtskheta-Mtianeti – 7.1%, Imereti – 7%, Kakheti – 6.9%, Adjara – 6.5% and Kvemo Kartli – 6.2%.



The lowest voter turnout was reported in Shida Kartli, where 5.8% of voters cast their ballots as of 10am.



Voter turnout was 6.3% in Tbilisi. The highest voter turnout by districts was reported in Nadzaladevi (6.8%) followed by Gldani and Chugureti with 6.7% each; the lowest voter turnout was reported in Vake – 5.7%.