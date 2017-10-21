About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 21:42 - 21 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Tbilisi Mayoral Candidates Cast Ballots
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 21 Oct.'17 / 12:15

Four mayoral candidates in Tbilisi have already cast their ballots in the October 21 municipal elections.
 
Elene Khoshtaria of the European Georgia was the first mayoral candidate to show up at the polling station. “I gave my vote to the return of the faith that we can ourselves make the city convenient, just, and people-oriented… I feel very enthusiastic about assuming this mandate,” Khoshtaria noted.
 
Georgian Dream’s mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze spoke to the reporters as well. “I made a choice for having an ecologically clean city and organized urban transport; for preventing chaotic constructions … I believe that we will manage to do this together,” Kaladze said.
 
Zaal Udumashvili, United National Movement’s Tbilisi mayoral candidate, cast his ballot as well and called on the voters to go to the polling stations. “I cast my ballot for successful Tbilisi; I cast my ballot for the future of my children; I cast my ballot for the city that is oriented to its people and Tbilisites. Today is a very important day and I want to urge the voters to be active and to make their choice, because you will be the one deciding the fate of this city today,” Udumashvili said.

Aleko Elisashvili, an independent Tbilisi mayoral candidate, who showed up at the polling station together with his family members, said he voted for “changes.” “The city needs changes as a breath of fresh air. My family and I voted exactly for these changes. We have to save this city and I believe that this evening we will learn that our city has been saved,” Elisashvili added.

Tbilisi, the country’s capital and home to one roughly third of its voters (943,423 registered voters), is electing a Mayor and a 50-member Sakrebulo today.
Latest News
21 Oct.'17 21:42
Municipal Elections Vote Count Underway
1,569,992 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 45.64% of the total number of voters.
21 Oct.'17 20:29
Rustavi 2 Exit Poll Gives Lead to Ruling Party
As of 18:00, Kakha Kaladze garnered 54% of the vote, winning the mayoral office without runoff elections.
21 Oct.'17 18:23
CEC: Voter Turnout 36.71% at 5pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 34.7%.
21 Oct.'17 16:20
CEC: Voter Turnout 29.84% at 3pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 27.7%.
21 Oct.'17 13:09
CEC: Voter Turnout 16.5% by Noon
The highest turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti and the lowest in Shida Kartli.
21 Oct.'17 12:15
Tbilisi Mayoral Candidates Cast Ballots
Elene Khoshtaria, Kakha Kaladze, Zaal Udumashvili and Aleko Elisashvili voted in the municipal elections.
21 Oct.'17 12:14
CEC: Voter Turnout 6.74% at 10am
The highest turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti and the lowest in Shida Kartli.
21 Oct.'17 10:18
President Says He Voted for Three Different Electoral Subjects
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili cast his ballot in Tbilisi as well, saying he voted for “even better Tbilisi.”
21 Oct.'17 09:50
Polls Open in Georgia’s Municipal Elections
Over 3,600 polling stations opened at 8am on October 21 across the country.
20 Oct.'17 23:15
NGO Assessment of Pre-Election Environment
Three local election watchdogs identified violations during the pre-election period.  

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
124