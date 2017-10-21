About Civil.ge
Last updated: 21:42 - 21 Oct.'17
Polls Open in Georgia’s Municipal Elections
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 21 Oct.'17 / 09:50


Polling station in Tbilisi, October 21, 2017. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge

Over 3,600 polling stations opened at 8am on October 21 across the country for municipal elections.
 
Voters will be electing 2,058 members of 64 city councils (Sakrebulo) and 64 municipal mayors.
 
There are 3,440,123 voters eligible to cast ballot in the polls. A total of 9 546 450 ballot papers have been printed for them.
 
Each voter will receive three ballot papers at the polling station: one is intended for party-list polls for Sakrebulo; second – for majoritarian Sakrebulo members, and third – for electing the city and municipality mayors.

22 political parties, 5 election blocs and 201 initiative groups are running in the elections.  

369 mayoral candidates have undergone registration for the polls with 13 candidates registered in Tbilisi, home to roughly one-third of the total voter population. The number of registered majoritarian candidates across the country is 4,727 and Sakrebulo candidates through party lists – 12,902.  
 
CEC has registered 20,641 observers from Georgian election monitoring groups and 581 international observers. 4,820 registered journalists will be covering the electoral processes.
 
CEC said it would launch vote tabulation at 8pm, after polling stations are closed, and final vote tallies would be uploaded to a special website www.results.cec.gov.ge.
Latest News
21 Oct.'17 21:42
Municipal Elections Vote Count Underway
1,569,992 voters cast ballot in the elections, accounting for 45.64% of the total number of voters.
21 Oct.'17 20:29
Rustavi 2 Exit Poll Gives Lead to Ruling Party
As of 18:00, Kakha Kaladze garnered 54% of the vote, winning the mayoral office without runoff elections.
21 Oct.'17 18:23
CEC: Voter Turnout 36.71% at 5pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 34.7%.
21 Oct.'17 16:20
CEC: Voter Turnout 29.84% at 3pm
Voter turnout figure in the capital is 27.7%.
21 Oct.'17 13:09
CEC: Voter Turnout 16.5% by Noon
The highest turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti and the lowest in Shida Kartli.
21 Oct.'17 12:15
Tbilisi Mayoral Candidates Cast Ballots
Elene Khoshtaria, Kakha Kaladze, Zaal Udumashvili and Aleko Elisashvili voted in the municipal elections.
21 Oct.'17 12:14
CEC: Voter Turnout 6.74% at 10am
The highest turnout was reported in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti and the lowest in Shida Kartli.
21 Oct.'17 10:18
President Says He Voted for Three Different Electoral Subjects
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili cast his ballot in Tbilisi as well, saying he voted for “even better Tbilisi.”
21 Oct.'17 09:50
20 Oct.'17 23:15
NGO Assessment of Pre-Election Environment
Three local election watchdogs identified violations during the pre-election period.  

