President, Prime Minister Call for High Voter Turnout
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Oct.'17 / 18:31

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and President Giorgi Margvelashvili called for high voter turnout on the Election Day in their statements ahead of the October 21 municipal elections.
 
In his remarks at the government session on October 19, PM Kvirikashvili said that “all electoral subjects had an opportunity to run free and peaceful campaigns, which demonstrates that the Georgian Dream, the political team in power ensures holding of free, democratic and competitive elections.”
 
He also expressed confidence that the elections would reconfirm that “as a result of the country’s democratic reforms and changes, free and fair elections have become a common practice.”
 
Kvirikashvili addressed the state institutions, the political parties and the society: “Let’s conduct these elections so that they represent yet another step in establishing genuine European democracy in Georgia, leave the violent elections in the past and forget the words – fraudulent, violent elections.”
 
“I would also like to urge the state agencies to give no reason for anyone to speak of the use of administrative resources,” Kvirikashvili noted, also urging the law enforcement agencies “to spare no effort in preventing any possible acts of violence, so nothing can cast a shadow on these elections.” 

President Giorgi Margvelashvili called for high voter turnout as well. “In two days, we, the citizens of Georgia, will have an opportunity to take yet another important step towards deepening our rights, strengthening the Georgian democracy,” President Margvelashvili said on October 19. 
 
“I call on all citizens to be active, to go to the polling stations and make their contribution to strengthening democracy in the country … to take a step towards deeper pluralism and democracy,” he added.

On October 21, Georgian citizens will head to polls to elect 2058 members of 64 city councils (Sakrebulo) and 64 municipal mayors.
