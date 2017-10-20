About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 20:19 - 20 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
President Signs New Constitution into Law
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Oct.'17 / 10:19

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili has signed the draft constitutional ammendments into law, slightly over a week after the President vetoed the very same bill.
 
“It is extremely difficult for me to sign this Constitution; however, considering the country’s internal and external challenges and the fact that we should take all steps to avoid possible causes of destabilization, I, as the Head of State, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the guarantor of the Constitution, am signing this document,” President Margvelashvili announced at a special news briefing on October 19.
 
He also noted that “it has been obvious since the very first day (of the constitutional reform process) that the ruling party aimed at adopting a one-party Constitution.”
 
“That is why, I was the first person to speak about the possibility of adopting a one-party constitution and took steps accordingly. Throughout the entire year, my team and I have been stating one simple thing both inside and outside the country that the constitution is for everyone; we have been trying to adopt a consensus-based document,” the President said, adding that the Parliament, regretfully, still adopted the constitution without broader political consensus.
 
The Parliament of Georgia approved the constitutional ammendments on its third and final reading at its special sitting on September 26. President Margvelashvili vetoed the constitutional amendments on October 9, and returned the draft bill to the Parliament together with his objections, which the Parliament overturned on October 13 and approved the initial version of the document.
 
The new constitution will enter into force following the next presidential elections in 2018.

RELATED
Latest News
20 Oct.'17 20:19
FM Janelidze: Georgia Meets EaP Summit ‘In Good Shape’
Foreign Minister met his Belgian counterpart, MEPs, and addressed EP Committee on Foreign Affairs.
20 Oct.'17 18:31
President, Prime Minister Call for High Voter Turnout
PM Kvirikashvili and President Margvelashvili made statements two days before the municipal elections.  
20 Oct.'17 17:04
Georgian Dream’s Campaign Headquarters Attacked in Marneuli
Five persons, including GD’s majoritarian candidate for Sakrebulo membership, sustained injuries.
20 Oct.'17 14:09
Polish Foreign Minister Reiterates Support to Georgia’s European Aspirations
In Tbilisi, Witold Waszczykowski met PM Kvirikashvili, Pres. Margvelashvili and Foreign Minister Janelidze.
20 Oct.'17 10:19
President Signs New Constitution into Law
The new constitution will enter into force following the next presidential elections in 2018.
19 Oct.'17 21:12
CSOs Seek Participation in Public Defender’s Selection Process
The Parliament of Georgia will elect the new Public Defender in November.  
19 Oct.'17 15:26
Georgia Transfers BUK Missile to the Netherlands
The Dutch side requested the missile for criminal investigation over the downing of flight MH17.
19 Oct.'17 13:42
Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-September 2017
Georgia’s trade turnover in the first nine months of 2017 increased by 12.1%.
18 Oct.'17 18:06
Parliamentary Committees Finalize Initial Discussions on 2018 Draft State Budget
The Government will submit the revised draft to the Parliament no later than November 5.
18 Oct.'17 13:46
Elections 2017: Weekly Digest No. 6
Voters will elect 64 city councils and 64 municipal mayors during the October 21 municipal elections.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
116