Women in Power: Georgia in the Council of Europe Report
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 17 Oct.'17 / 17:58

European countries, including Georgia, are struggling to achieve gender balance in public decision-making, according to a new report from the Council of Europe.

The report, published by the Council of Europe’s Gender Equality Commission, looks at the participation of women in the political decision-making processes in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states. 

The report includes detailed data on Georgia as well. The figures, accompanied by Europe-wide comparisons, can be found below:

  • 12% of women elected to lower house of parliament in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 25.6%;
     
  • 6.7% of women presidents of parliamentary committees in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 25.6%;
     
  • 10.5% of women senior and junior ministers in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 22.4%;
     
  • 0% of women mayors in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 13.4%;
     
  • 1.7% of women municipality councillors in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 26%;
     
  • 20% of women party leaders in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 14.8%;
     
  • 27.3% of women in party executives and 14.2% women members, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.1% and 27.5%, respectively;
     
  • 38.5% of women judges in High/Supreme Courts in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 33%;
     
  • 33.3% of women judges in the Constitutional Court in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 26.3%;
     
  • 15.6% of women ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 13 %;
     
  • 25% of women envoys and ministers plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.3%;
     
  • 40% of women representatives and substitutes to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 35.7%; this represents a 20% decrease since 2005.

The data reflects the situation in member states as of January 1, 2016, except for data on the political representatives which refer to election-day results (up to July 15, 2016).
