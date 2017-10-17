European countries, including Georgia, are struggling to achieve gender balance in public decision-making, according to a new report from the Council of Europe.
The report, published by the Council of Europe’s Gender Equality Commission, looks at the participation of women in the political decision-making processes in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states.
The report includes detailed data on Georgia as well. The figures, accompanied by Europe-wide comparisons, can be found below:
- 12% of women elected to lower house of parliament in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 25.6%;
- 6.7% of women presidents of parliamentary committees in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 25.6%;
- 10.5% of women senior and junior ministers in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 22.4%;
- 0% of women mayors in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 13.4%;
- 1.7% of women municipality councillors in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 26%;
- 20% of women party leaders in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 14.8%;
- 27.3% of women in party executives and 14.2% women members, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.1% and 27.5%, respectively;
- 38.5% of women judges in High/Supreme Courts in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 33%;
- 33.3% of women judges in the Constitutional Court in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 26.3%;
- 15.6% of women ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 13 %;
- 25% of women envoys and ministers plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.3%;
- 40% of women representatives and substitutes to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 35.7%; this represents a 20% decrease since 2005.
The data reflects the situation in member states as of January 1, 2016, except for data on the political representatives which refer to election-day results (up to July 15, 2016).