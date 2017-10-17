Women in Power: Georgia in the Council of Europe Report Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 17 Oct.'17 / 17:58



European countries, including Georgia, are struggling to achieve gender balance in public decision-making, according to a new report from the Council of Europe.



The report, published by the Council of Europe’s Gender Equality Commission, looks at the participation of women in the political decision-making processes in the Council of Europe’s 46 member states.



The report includes detailed data on Georgia as well. The figures, accompanied by Europe-wide comparisons, can be found below: 12% of women elected to lower house of parliament in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 25.6%;



6.7% of women presidents of parliamentary committees in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 25.6%;



10.5% of women senior and junior ministers in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 22.4%;



0% of women mayors in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 13.4%;



1.7% of women municipality councillors in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 26%;



20% of women party leaders in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 14.8%;



27.3% of women in party executives and 14.2% women members, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.1% and 27.5%, respectively;



38.5% of women judges in High/Supreme Courts in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 33%;



33.3% of women judges in the Constitutional Court in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 26.3%;



15.6% of women ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 13 %;



25% of women envoys and ministers plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.3%;



