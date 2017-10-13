About Civil.ge
U.S. Embassy on Constitutional Amendments
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 13 Oct.'17 / 22:59

“The Embassy believes that constitutional changes create the strongest basis for lasting reform when they enjoy broad-based consensus across parties and society,” the United States Embassy in Georgia said in its brief statement on October 13.

“The Embassy places strong weight on the opinion of the Venice Commission, and supports its recommendations,” it also noted, adding that the Embassy is “disappointed” that the sides involved in the constitutional reform process could not reach consensus.

The Parliament of Georgia overturned on October 13 with 117 votes the presidential objections on the draft constitution and approved the initial version of the document amid opposition protest.
Latest News
13 Oct.'17 22:59
U.S. Embassy on Constitutional Amendments
The Parliament overturned the presidential objections on the draft constitution at today’s plenary sitting.
13 Oct.'17 22:21
Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Constitutional Amendments
The ruling party approved the initial version of the draft constitution with 117 votes.
13 Oct.'17 12:09
Georgian MFA on Catalonia Developments
Tbilisi rejects unilateral declarations of independence.
13 Oct.'17 11:09
Georgian Leaders Discuss Russian Occupation, Strategic Priorities
President, Prime Minister and Parliament Chairman address the annual security conference in Batumi.
12 Oct.'17 17:31
41st Round of Geneva International Discussions
The Georgian and Russian sides present their grievances at the latest round of talks.
11 Oct.'17 18:12
Red Cross Identifies Remains of Abkhazia Conflict Victims
The identification took place within the Red Cross coordination mechanism, launched in 2010.
11 Oct.'17 17:22
Georgia Hosts South-East Europe Defense Ministerial
Georgia joined the regional defense and security cooperation platform in 2015
11 Oct.'17 12:41
Non-Parliamentary Parties Concerned over ‘Discriminatory, Uneven’ Election Environment
Thirteen opposition parties released a joint appeal to international and local observer organizations.
11 Oct.'17 11:45
Opposition Continues Protests on Transfer of Lands to Panorama Tbilisi
United National Movement announced its plans to organize a large-scale rally on October 14.
11 Oct.'17 10:05
Lado Chanturia Becomes ECHR Judge
Chanturia served as Georgia’s ambassador to Germany from 2014.

