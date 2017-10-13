U.S. Embassy on Constitutional Amendments

“The Embassy believes that constitutional changes create the strongest basis for lasting reform when they enjoy broad-based consensus across parties and society,” the United States Embassy in Georgia said in its brief statement on October 13.



“The Embassy places strong weight on the opinion of the Venice Commission, and supports its recommendations,” it also noted, adding that the Embassy is “disappointed” that the sides involved in the constitutional reform process could not reach consensus.



The Parliament of Georgia overturned on October 13 with 117 votes the presidential objections on the draft constitution and approved the initial version of the document amid opposition protest.