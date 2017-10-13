About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 22:59 - 13 Oct.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian MFA on Catalonia Developments
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 13 Oct.'17 / 12:09

Georgia fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain and rejects unilateral declarations of independence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its October 12 statement on recent developments in Catalonia.

“We express our strong belief, that the crisis will be settled through dialogue and the Spanish government will defend the constitutional order and, therefore, guarantee the rights and freedoms of all of citizens,” the Ministry also noted.

“We support territorial integrity of Spain, reject unilateral actions and hope the crisis will be resolved according to Constitution of Spain,” Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili wrote in his twitter post on October 12.
Latest News
13 Oct.'17 22:59
U.S. Embassy on Constitutional Amendments
The Parliament overturned the presidential objections on the draft constitution at today’s plenary sitting.
13 Oct.'17 22:21
Parliament Overrides Presidential Veto on Constitutional Amendments
The ruling party approved the initial version of the draft constitution with 117 votes.
13 Oct.'17 12:09
Georgian MFA on Catalonia Developments
Tbilisi rejects unilateral declarations of independence.
13 Oct.'17 11:09
Georgian Leaders Discuss Russian Occupation, Strategic Priorities
President, Prime Minister and Parliament Chairman address the annual security conference in Batumi.
12 Oct.'17 17:31
41st Round of Geneva International Discussions
The Georgian and Russian sides present their grievances at the latest round of talks.
11 Oct.'17 18:12
Red Cross Identifies Remains of Abkhazia Conflict Victims
The identification took place within the Red Cross coordination mechanism, launched in 2010.
11 Oct.'17 17:22
Georgia Hosts South-East Europe Defense Ministerial
Georgia joined the regional defense and security cooperation platform in 2015
11 Oct.'17 12:41
Non-Parliamentary Parties Concerned over ‘Discriminatory, Uneven’ Election Environment
Thirteen opposition parties released a joint appeal to international and local observer organizations.
11 Oct.'17 11:45
Opposition Continues Protests on Transfer of Lands to Panorama Tbilisi
United National Movement announced its plans to organize a large-scale rally on October 14.
11 Oct.'17 10:05
Lado Chanturia Becomes ECHR Judge
Chanturia served as Georgia’s ambassador to Germany from 2014.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
31