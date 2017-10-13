Georgian MFA on Catalonia Developments

Georgia fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain and rejects unilateral declarations of independence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its October 12 statement on recent developments in Catalonia.



“We express our strong belief, that the crisis will be settled through dialogue and the Spanish government will defend the constitutional order and, therefore, guarantee the rights and freedoms of all of citizens,” the Ministry also noted.



“We support territorial integrity of Spain, reject unilateral actions and hope the crisis will be resolved according to Constitution of Spain,” Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili wrote in his twitter post on October 12.