Red Cross Identifies Remains of Abkhazia Conflict Victims
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 11 Oct.'17 / 18:12

The remains of 25 people, who had been missing since the 1992-1993 war in Abkhazia, have been identified, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a press release on October 11.

The identification was carried out within the framework of the coordination mechanism, established with the ICRC support in 2010 for the purpose of identifying the persons missing as a result of the 1992-1993 conflict. Since 2010, remains of 325 people have been discovered, 126 of which have been identified, including the latest 25.

Presently the ICRC and the Georgian Ministry of IDPs and Refugees are working with the families of 25 identified formerly missing persons regarding the planned official ceremony of transfer of the remains.

The head of the ICRC Delegation to Georgia Biljana Milosevic said the identification process means “ending decades of uncertainty for hundreds of families in Georgia, since they get the final answer regarding the fate of their loved ones.”

The latest round of search for the remains of the missing persons was launched on May 3, 2017.

Over 2400 people still remain missing in Georgia as a result of the conflicts of the 1990s and the Russian-Georgian War of August 2008.
