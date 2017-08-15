About Civil.ge
Geostat: 2016 FDI USD 1.56 bln
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 15 Aug.'17 / 13:23


FDI and Reinvestments in Georgia 2012-2016 (Million US Dollars), Source: Geostat

Georgia’s foreign direct investment in 2016 stood at USD 1.56 billion, a 0.1% increase compared to previous year, according to final figures released by the state statistics office, Geostat, on August 15.

The final data have been revised downwards  from Geostat’s preliminary 2016 FDI figures, released in March, which stood at USD 1.64 billion.

FDI stood at USD 390.0 million in the first quarter of 2016, going up to USD 404.2 million in the second quarter, increasing further to USD 501.3 million in the third one and going down to USD 270.1 million in the final three months of 2016.

Transport and communications received the largest share of FDI in 2016 – USD 671 million, up from USD 584 million in 2015, followed by the construction sector - USD 129 million; financial sector – USD 129 million; manufacturing – USD 124 million; energy sector – USD 117 million; real estate – USD 113 million; hotels and restaurants – USD 52 million; mining – USD 49 million; healthcare sector – USD 28.

Most of the FDI in 2016 came from Azerbaijan – USD 558 million, followed Turkey – USD 203 million; UK – USD 118 million; Netherlands – USD 97 million; Luxemburg – USD 88 million; Panama – USD 75 million; Czech Republic – USD 64 million; the U.S. – USD 53 million; the British Virgin Islands – USD 44 million.
