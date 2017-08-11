Tbilisi Urges Moscow to Stop ‘Aggressive Moves’ Against Georgia

The Georgian Foreign Ministry condemned the fact of installation of barbed wires near the villages of Khurcha and Shamgona of Zugdidi municipality, at the administrative boundary line of Abkhazia and urged Russia to stop “aggressive moves” against Georgia.

“After closing down four so called crossing points in the region of Abkhazia, the process of installation of barbed wires along the occupation line represents part of Russia’s deliberate policy to isolate the population living in occupied Abkhazia and hamper the peace process by any possible means,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on August 11.

“This act by the Russian Federation grossly violates the fundamental rights of local population, restricts their free movement as well as their right to education and healthcare that will further complicate already grave humanitarian situation in Abkhazia.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry called on the Russian Federation to stop “aggressive moves” against Georgia, respect the principles of international law, de-occupy Georgia’s territories and take steps for peaceful settlement of the conflict through the respect of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also called on the international community for adequate reaction to Russia’s moves, which “are aimed at factual annexation of a sovereign state and cause harm to the security environment and international order.”