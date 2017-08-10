About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:49 - 10 Aug.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Sokhumi Responds to Criticism on Putin’s Visit to Abkhazia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 10 Aug.'17 / 15:05

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Abkhazia had “an exclusively peaceful and constructive nature,” the de facto Abkhaz Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 9.

“Despite numerous populist statements made by Georgian politicians, as well as their western patrons from the United States, European Union, NATO and other structures, who predictably condemned Vladimir Putin’s visit to Abkhazia, we would like to assure all interested parties that the visit passed successfully and the Abkhazian-Russian strategic cooperation continues to develop dynamically,” it said.

The Russian President’s visit to Abkhazia came on the ninth anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war, a week after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Georgia.

The de facto Abkhaz Foreign Ministry also said that “unlike the visit of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to Georgia, which coincided with joint military exercises of NATO in Georgia launched last week and which pose a real threat to the security and stability in the South Caucasus, the Russian President’s visit to Abkhazia had an exclusively peaceful and constructive nature and it provided additional guarantees for the security and progressive development of the Republic of Abkhazia.”

The Georgian Foreign Ministry, the EU Delegation to Georgia and the U.S. Department of State condemned Putin’s visit to Abkhazia and urged Russia to respect Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Latest News
10 Aug.'17 18:49
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 10
Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war.
10 Aug.'17 15:05
Sokhumi Responds to Criticism on Putin’s Visit to Abkhazia
The Abkhaz MFA hailed Russian President’s visit as “exclusively peaceful and constructive.”
10 Aug.'17 10:10
U.S. Urges Russia to Respect Georgia’s Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity
The U.S. Department of State denounced the Russian President’s visit to Abkhazia.
09 Aug.'17 18:05
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 9
Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war.
09 Aug.'17 16:21
EU Delegation on Russian President’s Visit to Abkhazia
Putin’s visit risks jeopardizing international efforts directed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict, it said.
09 Aug.'17 13:06
Polish, Lithuanian MFAs on Russo-Georgian War Anniversay
The two ministries called on Russia to refrain from provocative steps and fulfill ceasefire agreement. 
09 Aug.'17 01:35
Putin Visits Abkhazia, Discusses Defense, Police Cooperation
Russian President met with Abkhaz leader Raul Khajimba in Bichvinta, west of Sokhumi.
08 Aug.'17 22:48
Georgian, Ukrainian Presidents Hold Phone Talk
Giorgi Margvelashvili and Petro Poroshenko spoke on the ninth anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war.
08 Aug.'17 18:37
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 8
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
08 Aug.'17 18:32
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia Always Ready to Defend its Citizens
The Russian Prime Minister recalled the Russian-Georgian war in a Facebook post.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
119