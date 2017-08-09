About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:05 - 9 Aug.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
EU Delegation on Russian President’s Visit to Abkhazia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 9 Aug.'17 / 16:21

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Georgia’s breakaway region of Abkhazia on the day of the anniversary of the August 2008 war “infringes upon the principle of Georgia’s territorial integrity and risks jeopardizing international efforts directed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia said in a brief statement released on August 9.

The Russian President met Moscow-backed Abkhaz leader Raul Khajimba in Bichvinta (Pitsunda), a town in the occupied region, on August 8 and discussed Moscow’s ties with Sokhumi in the fields of defense, police, economy and healthcare.

The meeting came a week after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Georgia.

“The Delegation recalls the firm support of the European Union for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the EU Delegation added. 
Latest News
09 Aug.'17 18:05
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 9
Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war.
09 Aug.'17 16:21
EU Delegation on Russian President’s Visit to Abkhazia
Putin’s visit risks jeopardizing international efforts directed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict, it said.
09 Aug.'17 13:06
Polish, Lithuanian MFAs on Russo-Georgian War Anniversay
The two ministries called on Russia to refrain from provocative steps and fulfill ceasefire agreement. 
09 Aug.'17 01:35
Putin Visits Abkhazia, Discusses Defense, Police Cooperation
Russian President met with Abkhaz leader Raul Khajimba in Bichvinta, west of Sokhumi.
08 Aug.'17 22:48
Georgian, Ukrainian Presidents Hold Phone Talk
Giorgi Margvelashvili and Petro Poroshenko spoke on the ninth anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war.
08 Aug.'17 18:37
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 8
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
08 Aug.'17 18:32
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia Always Ready to Defend its Citizens
The Russian Prime Minister recalled the Russian-Georgian war in a Facebook post.
08 Aug.'17 14:50
At August War Commemoration Georgian Leaders Speak of Peaceful Reintegration, Reunification
Kvirikashvili and Margvelashvili paid tribute to fallen soldiers at Mukhatgverdi military cemetery.
07 Aug.'17 17:24
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 7
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
07 Aug.'17 16:48
Georgian MFA Statement on 9th Anniversary of August War
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed Moscow for its ‘provocative actions’ in the occupied territories.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
36