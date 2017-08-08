Georgian, Ukrainian Presidents Hold Phone Talk

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili held a telephone conversation on August 8, the presidential administrations reported.



According to a press release of the Ukrainian President’s administration, Petro Poroshenko expressed his solidarity to Georgia on the ninth anniversary of Russian aggression in Georgia and voiced his support for the country’s territorial integrity.



“Today, our hearts are with you,” President Poroshenko was quoted as saying.



Petro Poroshenko’s administration also announced, citing President Margvelashvili, that Georgian troops led by the Defense Minister Levan Izoria will take part in a parade to mark the Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24.



The Georgian President’s administration said in its press release, that the two conveyed their support to each other, with Petro Poroshenko stressing that the joint struggle against injustice and aggression will be successfully completed.



Both leaders condemned the August 8 visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Abkhazia.



Also on August 8, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin commented on the war anniversary in his twitter post.

9Y ago Russia invaded Georgia and got away with it. Then they went after Ukraine. Time to #StopRussianAggression & restore 🇬🇪&🇺🇦sovereignty — Pavlo Klimkin (@PavloKlimkin) August 8, 2017

“Nine years ago Russia invaded Georgia and got away with it. Then they went after Ukraine. Time to stop Russian aggression and restore Georgia’s and Ukraine’s sovereignty,” he wrote.