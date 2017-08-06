About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 14:48 - 6 Aug.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 6
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 6 Aug.'17 / 13:50

Nine years have passed since the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war. We start on August 1, 2008, amid the final stage of pre-war escalation, and will continue up to the occupation of Akhalgori Municipality by the Russian troops on August 16.

August 6:

  • Exchanges of fire reported, involving villages Avnevi, Dvani, Eredvi, Khetagurovo, Nuli, Prinevi, Ubiati, Zemo Prisi. Georgian peacekeepers’ post on the Sarabuki height comes under fire too, three Georgian peacekeepers wounded.
     
  • A number of the Russian Cossack leaders from various regions of Russia make statements, offering Eduard Kokoity’s authorities military support against Georgia. A Don Cossack leader Nikolai Kozitsin claims to have preliminary lists of volunteers for war with Georgia, enabling him to “send to war from 10 to 15 thousand volunteers, and these will be fighters with many years of military service experience.”
     
  • Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigol Vashadze’s visit to Moscow planned for August 10-11. Latest tensions to be on the agenda.
     
  • Tskhinvali rejects talks over de-escalation that had been planned for August 7.
Latest News
06 Aug.'17 13:50
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 6
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
05 Aug.'17 20:07
Usupashvili Nominates Mayoral Candidate in Tbilisi
Tengiz Shergelashvili, former member of the Republican Party, will run for the office in October polls.
05 Aug.'17 13:40
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 5
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
04 Aug.'17 18:17
Four Non-Parliamentary Opposition Parties Unite
They suggest to conduct primaries for identifying the opposition candidates for municipal polls.
04 Aug.'17 15:52
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 4
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
04 Aug.'17 15:32
Reconciliation Minister on Gali Passportization
Ketevan Tsikhelashvili speaks against discrimination of ethnic Georgians in Abkhazia.
04 Aug.'17 13:37
Georgian Soldier Killed in Afghanistan
The latest death brings the total number of Georgia’s Afghanistan death toll to 32.
04 Aug.'17 09:02
President Margvelashvili Wants U.S. to Appoint Special Representative for Georgia
Giorgi Margvelashvili introduced the initiative at his meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.
03 Aug.'17 17:30
Venice Commission Offers to Facilitate Constitutional Reform Discussions
Non-parliamentary opposition parties sent a joint letter to Gianni Buquicchio on July 25.
03 Aug.'17 16:46
Georgia in the U.S. Sanctions Act against Russia
President Donald Trump signed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
131