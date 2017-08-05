Nine years have passed since the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war. We start on August 1, 2008, amid the final stage of pre-war escalation, and will continue up to the occupation of Akhalgori Municipality by the Russian troops on August 16.
August 5:
- Two Georgian peacekeepers are wounded when their post at the Sarabuki heights comes under fire from 01:30-06:30.
- “Representative of the president of South Ossetia in Russia” Dmitry Medoev says that first groups of “volunteers” have already arrived to Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia from Russia. Meanwhile, Don Cossacks representative Vladimir Voronin says that volunteer units are being formed in southern Russia, to be sent to South Ossetia.
- Georgian intelligence reports deployment of elements from the Russian 33rd Motor Rifle Mountain Brigade to Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia. Also reports deployment of the 135th and 693rd Motor Rifle Regiments in the vicinity of the Roki Tunnel, on the Russian side.
- The U.S. Department of State calls for a joint Georgian-Russian monitoring of the Roki Tunnel, which connects Georgia and Russia through the South Ossetian portion of the state border between the two countries.
- Israel decides to halt all sales of military equipment to Georgia because of Russian objections.