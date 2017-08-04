Opposition Groups Suggest Unification Ahead of Municipal Elections

Four non-parliamentary opposition groups - including the New Georgia, the European Democrats, the Civil Alliance for Freedom and the New Unity for Georgia - suggest unification ahead of the October municipal polls, the parties said at their press conference on August 3.



The parties spoke on the initiative in the office of the New Georgia party, where they also announced the possibility of launching a new civil and political platform for the upcoming elections.



According to Giorgi Vashadze, who quit the United National Movement in 2016 and set up the New Georgia party, the current electoral system, concentration of financial resources in the hands of the authorities and the informal governance, benefits the ruling party against the opposition and the political forces wishing to defeat the government “need to unite.”



“The only solution is to counter the ruling party with consolidated efforts and defeat it in the October municipal polls,” said Giorgi Vashadze, adding that “the doors are open” for other opposition parties wishing to join them.



“We are starting consultations to form an open, unified civil and political platform that will fight for the change of power,” Zurab Kharatishvili, leader of the Civil Alliance for Freedom, said and added that the immediate goal of the new platform would be to participate in the municipal elections and defeat the Georgian Dream party.



Paata Davitaia, Chairman of the European Democrats, called on other opposition parties to unite and proposed to identify the opposition candidates for city mayors and Sakrebulo members through primaries.