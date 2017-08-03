Arms Warehouse Explosion Kills Two in Abkhazia

Large explosion occurred at the Abkhaz “defense ministry” armament warehouse in the area of village Arsauli (Primorskoye), Gudauta District.



Local media reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the explosion happened at around 16:30 on August 2.



Two Russian tourists from Saint Petersburg died as a result, when they were caught by the explosion during a horse trip in the area. Residents of surrounding areas were evacuated.



The Southern Military District of the Russian armed forces, which includes the Russian military base in Abkhazia, established an operational group of 150 troops to deal with the consequences of the explosion.



The region’s Russian-backed leader Raul Khajimba pledged to calculate and compensate for damages incurred, including to those from the Russian Federation.



As of the morning of August 3, 64 people were reported to be wounded as a result of the incident. According to the Abkhaz media, over 30 of them were Russian tourists.